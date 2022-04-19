What is the release date for WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft has been a juggernaut in the MMO space for so long that it’s older content making a comeback is newsworthy. Alongside the announcement that WOW Dragonflight is on the way, Blizzard confirmed that another classic expansion is on its way back. Here is when you can expect to get your hands on World of Warcraft Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

Unfortunately, at least as of this writing, there is no hard release date for Wrath of the Lich King to come to World of Warcraft Classic. That being said, it is expected to come some point this year, so it will likely release before 2022 ends. Speaking speculatively, we would imagine Blizzard would want to get it out sometime in the summer, but we will update this article when we know more.

When Wrath of the Lich King returns, you know for the most part everything that is included if you played it in the past. You will be taking on Arthas, the good guy turned bad in the story of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, but the level cap will be increased to 80 and the Death Knight class will be added. Classic Dungeons and raids from the expansion’s original run will also be playable again.