What is the release date for Zenless Zone Zero?

HoYoverse, the team behind Genshin Impact, has officially announced its upcoming ARPG title called Zenless Zone Zero. The latest Urban Fantasy Action title from the Shanghai-based gaming publisher is set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style and distinctive characters.

If it sounds interesting, you’ll probably wonder when Zenless Zone Zero will launch globally. Before we dive into the details, we just want to let you know that the initial closed beta sign-up for the game is now available.

Zenless Zone Zero Release Date

Image via HoYoverse

Unfortunately, HoYoverse hasn’t disclosed the official release of Zenless Zone Zero, and we’ll update this page once we have more intel regarding the release date. Meanwhile, players can register for its upcoming closed beta test if they’re interested in laying down their hands on the game before its global release.

Zenless Zone Zero closed beta will be launched for PC (Windows), and iOS devices. The registered users will receive a confirmation mail from HoYoverse once they’re selected for the tuning test. Therefore, pay close attention to the email after signing up for the test.

Zenless Zone Zero storyline overview

Image via HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming action role-playing (ARPG) title in which players will take charge as a “Proxy” and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners. During the journey, their primary task is to conquer the unknown enemies and uncover the mysteries in New Eridu, the last shelter for urban civilization.

Besides the engaging story, this 3D anime-style title features a massive pool of characters and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system through which one can unleash a number of electrifying skills and unlimited QTE combos. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the game’s preview video released by HoYoverse officially.