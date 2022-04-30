What is the release date of Free Fire OB34 Advance Server?

We are halfway through the OB33 update, and Garena is currently working on the Free Fire OB34 patch that will release in May 2022. Just like the previous updates, the devs will let players test out the upcoming content in the OB34 Advance Server.

Its registrations will start soon, and the selected players will receive an activation code from Garena that they will have to enter while logging into the Advance Server. The release date of the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server has been revealed, and you can find it below.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server will release on May 12, and it will be available to download for all the registered users from the official Advance Server website. If you get access, your job will be to provide feedback to the players by spotting errors and bugs in the game.

Image via Garena

For every bug or error reported, you will be rewarded with free Diamonds in your account, and after the testing is over, the server will be closed and all of your data will be erased. However, you will still be able to play Free Fire’s global version once the OB34 update arrives, so make sure to update your game to be able to enjoy the latest content.