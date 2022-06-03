When is the release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

The next big strategy game from Firaxis, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, is just around the corner if recent rumors are to be believed. Delayed out of 2021, a report from Nils Ahrensmeier claims that Midnight Suns will be released this fall. Find the specific release date below.

When is Marvel’s Midnight Suns in stores?

Marketing information for Marvel’s Midnight Suns was recently leaked on Twitter and was shared by Ahrensmeier before they were taken down. Based on the pictures that were provided, we know that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will likely release on October 6. Ahrensmeier put in the hashtag #SummerGamesFest, so we assume that was when this information was supposed to be revealed. We also assumed news of a release date could be coming shortly as Marvel’s Midnight Suns was rated by South Korea, which is a clear sign of new information in the near future.

Currently, the official website of the game states that Midnight Suns will release in the second half of 2022.

We also know that Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch will be added to Marvel’s Midnight Suns as playable characters, thanks to the aforementioned leak, which provided the cover art. So far, the official following roster is in the game:

Blade

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Ghost Rider

Iron Man

Magik

Nico Minoru

Wolverine

Your own custom character

Marvel’s Midnight Suns additional content

In addition to the release date and the leaked characters, Ahrensmeier shared information on a Legendary Premium Pack with 23 skins and a Season Pass. The season pass is supposedly going to include four different DLC packs that each come with a new character to play as, new missions, new enemies, and additional goodies.

Some of the skins include a Symbiote Spider-Man, the Future Soldier Captain America, and Wolverine’s X-Force attire if the leak is true.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on PS4, PS5, PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. PC