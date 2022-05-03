What is the release date of Overwatch 2?

Since its release in 2016, Overwatch has remained the premiere multiplayer hero shooter. Fans love the colorful world and the diverse cast of characters, all with their own abilities and intriguing backstories that help them stand out from the crowd. No matter who you are, there is an Overwatch hero you can identify with. Announced at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 will expand on the game’s rich backstory and incorporate a campaign and new looks for all returning characters. Here is what we know at the moment about when you can expect Overwatch 2 to release.

As of this writing, we have no real idea of when Overwatch 2 will release. Originally, there was thinking that the game would release in 2021, but a delay pushed it out of that year and the odds of it releasing in 2022 are low. That being said, there is potential for the game to have a staggered release, where the PvP side of the game could be released sooner than the campaign and PvE content, although there has been no confirmation that will happen.

Blizzard Entertainment has a history of taking its time to release new titles so that they can polish and make the game as good as possible at launch. The first Overwatch took about three years to develop after seven years had been spent designing it as a very different title named Titan. With Overwatch 2 meeting and exceeding that development time in 2022, we are hopeful we get a better estimate on when to expect at least a part of the game to release.