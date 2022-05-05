What is the Sharpness enchantment in Minecraft and how to get it?

Minecraft’s many enchantments will play a vital role in powering you up to deal with a variety of situations. All the digging and searching you have to do to find the proper resources to get these items will take time, but it is undoubtedly worth the effort. If you have come across the Sharpness enchantment, here is what you need to know about it and how to get it.

What does the Sharpness enchantment do?

The Sharpness enchantment in Minecraft is one of the more straightforward power-ups in the game. It can only be applied to Swords or Axes and increases the damage dealt with those items depending on what level of enchantment you apply to it. There are five total levels that can add up to over six hearts of damage to a single swing with that item. If you have Smite, Cleaving, or Bane of Arthropods on your Sword or Axe, then Sharpness is ineligible to be placed on that item unless you disenchant it.

How do you get the Sharpness enchantment?

The best way to get the Sharpness enchantment is to find an enchanted book with it attached. Our favorite way to gather enchantments is to go fishing with a Fishing Rod that has the Luck of the Sea enchantment. You can also get it by purchasing it at an Enchantment Table for experience levels and Lapis Lazuli or finding it randomly attached to an item held by a hostile mob or in a chest. Still, the fishing method is probably the best way to gather this and other enchantments.