What is the Soaked status effect in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

There are plenty of status effects to worry about in the Wonderlands. Each one of them is more dangerous than the last. Frost increases your melee damage against enemies that are frozen. The electrified status effect rapidly damages you and can quickly drain your ward The burn effect quickly demolishes your health bar. Each of these effects can be dangerous if you aren’t careful. Now there is another status effect to worry about. Here is everything you need to know about the Soaked status effect in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Soaked effect was introduced with the Coiled Captors DLC. This water-themed DLC introduced a new boss named Chums. Chums is a mighty seawarg god that isn’t too happy to see you and will ferociously attack you. He can inflict the new status effect on you. It comes when he throws a tidal wave your way. Not only does this attack damage you, but it can also apply the Soaked status effect.

When you are affected by the Soaked status effect, you will take increased lightning and frost element attacks. Specifically, you take 150% damage from these elements while affected by this status effect. The same can be done to enemies though. Thanks to the new legendary items like the Cape of Tides, you can afflict enemies with the Soaked effect. Just be sure to also have a lightning or frost weapon handy to help deal some increased damage to them.