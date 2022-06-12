What is the start date of Sea of Thieves Season 7?

Since it was first released, players have flocked to Sea of Thieves with each new season. Each grows the game with new mechanics and systems that expand the core gameplay loop. Despite the Season 6 still being active for players to engage with, we now know the start date of Sea of Thieves Season 7, and this guide outlines when that is.

When does Sea of Thieves Season 7 start?

Image via Rare

It was announced during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase 2022 that the start date of Sea of Thieves Season 7 is July 21, 2022. Season 6 will come to a close shortly before this, and players will be able to enjoy all the new content on offer in the seventh season as soon as any server maintenance has been completed on the day and any updates downloaded by players.

What are the features coming to Sea of Thieves in Season 7?

Many new features are coming to Sea of Thieves in Season 7. Top of the list is ship naming, which allows you to choose a name for your ship and see it appear as an engraving for all of your crew to see. You’ll also be able to save loadouts for your ship to pull up later and customize your cabin to your own tastes with items you earn.

This season’s major focus will be on choosing your own way to adventure. You can progress doing whatever you want, be it exploring, destroying other ships, or something else. Quality of life changes will make it easier than ever to earn new rewards and sell them to buy more customization options for your captain and ship.

As with every season in Sea of Thieves, though, there will be events, new stories to uncover, follow, and complete, and much more on the horizon. The core of the update is only the beginning of what’s in store for those who commit to Season 7 and sail through everything ahead of them, including the new season pass and all the rewards on that.