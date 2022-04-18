What is the Tower of Fantasy beta start date and time?

Tower of Fantasy is finally making its way to western markets. However, before it can, the developer needs to perform a series of beta tests to ensure that the game’s servers will cope with the influx of players. This guide covers when the start date for the first official Tower of Fantasy beta test is.

When does the Tower of Fantasy beta start?

The first Tower of Fantasy beta is scheduled for April 19, 2022. We’ve received confirmation that the beta will start at 5 PM PT/00:00 PM UTC/01:00 AM BST. The beta was initially scheduled for April 18, but a last minute change had to be made, so now it’s starting a day later. It’s unclear how long the beta will run because an in-game notification explains that the event will expire on May 20, while a post on the game’s official Discord mentions that the beta will last for roughly one month.

It’s no longer possible to sign up for the Tower of Fantasy beta. Registration expired in early 2022, so only those that have received an invite from their registration will be able to play the game during this test. Should this beta go smoothly, the game’s full release could be right around the corner, though at least one more will likely be needed given the sheer scale of sign-ups for free MMOs.