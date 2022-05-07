What is the Train Code in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2? Answered

At the beginning of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, Poppy has the train code you’ll need to proceed to the next part of the toy factory. Unfortunately, she’s taken by Mommy Long Legs, and you need to participate and survive in multiple games to receive pieces of the train code. Once you have all three pieces of the train code, you’ll need to use it on the train to get it moving. In this guide, we’re going to cover what the Train Code is in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 and how to use it.

How to get the Train Code

The Train Code is broken up into three parts. You receive the first two by completing the Musical Memory and Wack-a-Wuzzy games with Mommy Long Legs. After the third game, you escape Mommy Long Legs’ trap and barrel through the Toy Factory. Eventually, you evade Mommy Long Legs and find Poppy, who has the final train code next to her inside a control room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you collect the final code, you’ll need to make your way down to the train and proceed inside the entrance. You’ll need to input the Train Code as you can see it, and parts of the code will be different for players.

The code comes down to changing the color of the characters you see and inputting them in the correct order. The first part of the train code shows you the character order and where they need to be on the panel. The second shows you what colors those characters need to be, which you can change by clicking the multi-colored button underneath them. Finally, the numbers for the third part show you the order you need to click the characters, matching the numbers underneath them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After inputting the correct code, you can start the train and proceed to the next sequence.