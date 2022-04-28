What is the unexpected server error in Overwatch 2?

With Overwatch 2, many of the same heroes and maps are making their way from the first game, Overwatch 1. While there are several familiar things, there are plenty of changes too, but there are still errors you have to deal with when playing. One error many players are encountered is the unexpected server error. Here’s what you need to know about the unexpected server error in Overwatch 2 and if there’s any way for you to fix it.

It comes down to Overwatch 2 exploding with users attempting to get into the game. The first beta for Overwatch 2 was set to begin on April 26. Several people were sent invitations to download and launch the PvP beta throughout the day. However, not everyone got into the game. If you never received a PvP beta invite, you had to sync your Battle.Net account to your Twitch account and watch one of the many verified streamers to receive an Overwatch 2 beta code.

With those codes sent out and players dropping into the game, the servers were not prepared for it. Throughout the day, over 1.5 million viewers have been watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch, and many of them were trying to get codes for the game. As a result, the servers are now struggling to keep up with the demand.

If you encounter an unexpected server error while playing Overwatch 2, it all comes down to the number of players trying to get into the game. There’s little you can do but try to log back into the game and jump into another match. We’ll expect this to calm down a bit throughout the Overwatch 2 PvP beta, from April 26 to May 17.