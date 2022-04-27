Each year, Pokémon Go’s yearly event, Pokémon Go Fest, features a unique series of Pokémon for those who participate. They appear in rotating habitats, and some are available through the exclusive Special Research tasks. Not only will rare and elusive Pokémon show up but a mythical Pokémon is set to appear each year for players to catch. What mythical Pokémon is appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022?

We can confirm that for the event this year, Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokémon, is making its debut for Pokémon Go Fest 2022. All ticketholders who participate in the event and finish the Special Research project will have a chance to encounter this Pokémon before everyone else. For the time being, Shaymin is exclusive to the event but will arrive for other Pokémon Go players later. Those who already captured Shaymin will receive Shaymin candy when it becomes more widely available, giving you the chance to power it up and make it stronger.

Shaymin is a Grass-type Pokémon. If you’re eager to catch this mythical Pokémon, you’ll want to make sure you grab your Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket and participate in the event, which takes place from June 4 to 5. However, Shaymin will likely have much more to do with the first day, with a mysterious raid Pokémon debuting on June 5, alongside a Team Rocket event.

For any Pokémon Go player who has been attempting to catch Axew, the rare Pokémon will be appearing in several one-star raids during the event. Therefore, we recommend grabbing a ticket to catch this Pokémon before it returns to the wild and grabbing as many rewards as possible during the celebration weekend.