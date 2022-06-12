What platforms will the System Shock remake be on?

It’s hard to imagine that there are many people out there who have played the spiritual successors to System Shock — the BioShocks, the Dishonoreds, and the like — that haven’t played the original game. But for anyone who wasn’t that into games (or alive) way back in the olden days of 1994, a new opportunity is on its way to bring the classic game to a new audience.

Which platforms will System Shock be on?

The brand new remake of System Shock, due for release some time in 2022, got a shiny new trailer at the 2022 PC Gaming Show. As well as showing off some gameplay and giving fans an aural sneak peek at SHODAN’s menacing new voice, it also confirmed the platforms on which the game would be playable. When it eventually releases, System Shock will be available on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

System Shock, a seminal classic in the immersive sim genre, will receive its remake almost 30 years after its initial release. The game sees the player, an unnamed hacker, navigating a ravaged space station in an effort to stop the haywire AI SHODAN from attacking Earth. It laid the groundwork for a lot of the elements perfected in later games like BioShock and 2017’s Prey.

Presumably, the remake will follow a similar path, but many remakes in the last few years have decided to take their stories in a slightly different direction, often with much-lauded results. Just take a look at the Final Fantasy 7 remake which, after many years of anticipation, decided to mix some narrative beats up and keep its audience on its toes. Either way, the System Shock remake is likely to bring a classic and immensely influential game to a brand new audience, which is certainly nothing to sniff at.