What size are Discord emotes? Discord emoticon dimensions

Adding emotes to your Discord server can be a fun way to add personalized ways for you and your community to interact with each other. These will appear on your Discord server, and depending on if your Discord has a Nitro subscription, you can also show them off on other servers. Making sure these emotes look good is a top priority, and getting the image dimensions correct is essential. Here’s what you need to know about the size your images need for Discord emotes.

Discord emote sizes

The dimensions you want to hit for any of your Discord emotes should be no bigger than 128 by 128. Sizes smaller than this is fine, too. Remember that any emote you make for Discord will be set to 32 by 32, which is the size you’ll see on your Discord application. We advise keeping the dimensions aligned to complement this and ensure you don’t have one side much larger than the other. For example, when you place an emoticon underneath a chat message in any server, it will appear 22 by 22, slightly smaller than the standard 32 by 32.

It’s also good to note the best types of files you can use for a Discord emote will be in a JPG or a PNG form, and you can also use GIFS for your animated emoticons.

If you’re trying to make custom Discord emotes for your server and need some ideas, there are several locations you can visit, such as the Discordmojis website, where you can see an extensive library of static and animated emoticons. Of course, many of those were more popular memes you may see in other online locations, but they’re a fun way to add flair to your Discord server.