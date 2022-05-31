What’s different in Destiny 2 hotfix 4.1.0.1? Full patch notes

With a live game like Destiny 2, you’re bound to get some technical hiccups every time you introduce new content. The new Duality dungeon is here, but it hasn’t exactly been perfect for every player. Hotfix 4.1.0.1 patches it up and makes some other needed changes.

As detailed on Bungie’s website, spawning was an issue in Duality. Now both you and the Standard Bearers should pop in where you’re supposed to. Likewise, you won’t spawn into enemy Witherhoard pools in PvP so often now. Some tracking issues were taken care of as well, such as Seasonal Challenges not granting progress as they should. If you’re trying to advance tiers in the Week 1 Nightmare Containment activity, for example, then you’re going to want your work to be tracked properly.

You can find the complete patch notes below. Those playing on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One should take note of the final fix, as it’s specific to your platform.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 Patch Notes

Activities

Dungeons and Raids

Duality:

Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there.

Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended.

Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.

Fixed numerous texture and environment issues.

Grasp of Avarice:

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter.

Vow of the Disciple:

Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP.

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk.

Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances.

Platforms and Systems