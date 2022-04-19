What’s in the Contra Anniversary Collection Ultimate Edition?

The Contra Anniversary Collection is finally getting a physical release from Limited Run Games, and the contents of the Ultimate Edition have been revealed. You can preorder it right now on the online store until June 12.

The contents

Image via Konami

The Contra Anniversary Collection Ultimate Edition seems to be a blast of nostalgic bliss for fans who grew up with the series. It will include the following:

A physical copy of Contra Anniversary Edition for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 with reversible cover art

A classic Konami Silver Box that includes art from Tom Dubois

A Tom Dubois-designed deluxe clamshell case that looks like it’s for a retro game

The soundtrack on CD

A steelbook

A reversible 18″ x 24″ poster that comes with radical art on both sides.

Retro style dust sleeves

Acrylic standees of the two main characters Lance Bean and Bill Rizer

Enamel pins with the S and B logos

A framed lenticular print of the main cover art

A mini replica flying capsule

The History of Contra hardcover book

Bill and Lance metal keychains

It’s quite the expensive ultimate edition, but you’ll be fully prepared for some retro action from the Game Boy to the NES to the Genesis library of titles. You can order your own copy from Limited Run.