What’s in the Cookie Run Kingdom 5.2 update? Details on Wildberry Cookie and Clotted Cream Cookie

The newest update of Cookie Run Kingdom is releasing today and that’s always a special treat. So, what content is coming out in today’s update?

New Cookie: Clotted Cream Cookie

Image via Devsisters Corporation

Clotted Cream Cookie is a Magic-user and will be the game’s first-ever Super Epic rarity cookie. So, we can’t be sure how rare he will be in the gacha compared to the other characters in the game. His default position is in the middle.

Clotted Cream Cookie’s English voice actor is Aaron Dismuke. Dismuke has voiced various anime characters such as Tamaki Amajiki from My Hero Academia, Senku Ishigami the protagonist from Dr. Stone, and Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist.

Clotted Cream’s Japanese voice actor is Akira Ishida, who is famously known for voicing Kaworu Nagisa from Neon Genesis Evangelion and Kamisato Ayato from Genshin Ayato.

New Cookie: Wildberry Cookie

Image via Devsisters Corporation

Wildberry Cookie is a Defense cookie that’s of Epic rarity. Like many other defense cookies, he’s prioritized to the front.

Wildberry’s English voice actor is Kamran Nikhad, who voiced Enzo in Cris Tales and Mario as well as Sephiroth in various Death Battle episodes. His Japanese voice actor is Tomoaki Maeno, who is best known for voicing the beloved character Zhongli from Genshin Impact.

Upcoming features

Alongside Clotted Cream Cookie and Wildberry Cookie will be the beginning of “The Republic Trilogy” as well as the Champions League. The Champions League is an Arena mode for top players to compete in to see who is the best of the best.

