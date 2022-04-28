What’s in the Rocket League Formula 1 Fan Pass?

Formula 1 and Rocket League have one similar trait that is hard to miss: they both have super fast cars competing against each other. Therefore, it makes sense that both companies have made a Rocket League Formula 1 Fan Pass. It comes with a bunch of decals and other rewards that will keep any fan of F1 racing happy.

The Formula 1 Fan Pass includes the following in its pack, including:

Formula 1 2022 Car

Five F1 team Decals (Alfa Romeo 2022, AlphaTauri 2022, Ferrari 2022, McLaren 2022, and Red Bull 2022)

A McLaren Miami 2022 Decal

Pirelli Wheels.

The first wave of the Fan Pass will be available from May 4 to May 10 for 1,100 credits in the Item Shop. You can also get a Formula 1 2022 Player Banner for free during this event.

There will be multiple new decals and other colors of the Pirelli Wheels appearing in Rocket League as the year goes by. The developer Psyonix has confirmed that decals based on Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas, Mercedes, and Williams will be added to the game later on. They will be added to the inventory automatically once they’re available if you have Formula 1 Fan Pass.

Formula 1 Racing is continuing to delve into other genres of the gaming landscape. The license has a solid racing franchise with Codemasters (now owned by EA), but there will also be a management simulation, based on how you direct your team members, called F1 Manager 2022.