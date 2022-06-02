While Diablo Immortal is the first mobile phone game in the series, it is very focused on being a main entry in the popular dungeon crawling series. This is not a spinoff that can be waved away as not canon. Blizzard Entertainment is going forward with saying this is core storytelling that very much is a part of the Diablo franchise. So, when does Diablo Immortal take place in the Diablo timeline?

Related: What is the max level cap in Diablo Immortal?

Where does Diablo Immortal sit in the series timeline?

Diablo Immortal’s story takes place between Diablo II and Diablo III. That is why Deckard Cain plays a significant role in the story before his death in the third game. After the Worldstone’s destruction in Diablo II, your character will help Cain retrieve pieces of the Worldstone that have Baal’s corruption possessed in them. Any person who retrieves one of the shards is given immediate power that is deemed too much for a mortal to carry.

Skarn, the Herald of Diablo, is trying to retrieve the Worldstone fragments in order to resurrect the Lord of Demons. Additionally, a cult has popped up that is trying to get their hands on the Worldstone shards as well. Obviously, your overarching job is to stop both of these parties from getting them and bringing about untold destruction in the story.

With Diablo Immortal sitting before the events of Diablo III, it is unlikely much of the story, if any at all, will bleed over into the future release of Diablo IV. The mobile release feels more like a means to extend what happened in Diablo II rather than work on setting up the future of the series.