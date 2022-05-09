When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is upon us, and many of us are wondering when it will begin. Epic Games has detailed when Season 2 will end and how long you have to get Dr. Strange from the current battle pass.

A clear sign of when Fortnite will begin the next season is by checking the Battle Pass screen in the game. It says that the pass, regardless of your level, will end on June 3. After a likely season-ending event, Season 4 will presumably begin on the next day: Saturday, June 4.

A reportedly reliable source Tabor Hill (via Fortnite News) has stated that Darth Vader will be the Level 100 character in the next battle pass. It will be exciting to have some original trilogy characters like Luke and Han Solo join alongside him in the season pass or the store as Fortnite’s currently lacking them. We’ll likely see an Obi-Wan Kenobi skin that ties into the Disney+ series that launches on May 27. It could possibly see the Death Star play a part in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 too, but that is only speculation on our part.

Indiana Jones is also reportedly a character in Fortnite over Season 3, according to Fortnite News, but like Darth Vader, this has not been confirmed by the developer and publisher Epic Games as of the time of writing.