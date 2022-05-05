When does Fury of the Sunwell launch in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic? Answered

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic is churning out its content at a smooth pace. Fury of the Sunwell was arguably one of the most fondly remembered patches in the game’s history, and many players are excited to re-experience the Isle of Quel’danas and the Sunwell Plateau raid. Blizzard recently announced that the patch will release the week of May 10, with the raid opening on May 12 at 3:00 PM PT.

The content for this patch is extremely varied and features much to do outside of the raid. The Isle of Quel’danas is a daily quest hub where players can gain reputation with the Shattered Sun Offensive. What makes this place unique is that each server will unlock additional content based on the efforts of each character on the island. A new five man dungeon called Magister’s Terrace also unlocks with this content.

Aside from the outdoor world hub, Fury of the Sunwell also starts Season 4 of Arena PvP. This will add new rewards, including a unique title and mount for the highest rated players.

The Sunwell Plateau will unlock a few days after the patch is live. It features 6 unique bosses that were very challenging during the original release. No attunement is required to enter the raid, so players can easily jump back in to Burning Crusade Classic when this patch goes live.