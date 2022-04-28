When does Guardian Games 2022 start in Destiny 2?

The Guardian Games is making a return to Destiny 2 for 2022. During the event, all Destiny 2 players will have the chance to enter the competition to represent their favorite class, be it Titan, Hunter, or Warlock. Every activity you complete while playing one of these classes gives them points, with the class with the highest point count at the end of the games will be crowned the winner. When will the Guardian Games 2022 start in Destiny 2?

The massive competition kicks off on May 3, 2022. You can expect the update for this competition to coincide with the weekly reset on Tuesday at 12 ET. As a result, the Destiny 2 servers will be down for a short time.

A handful of changes will be added to this year’s Guardian Games 2022 competition. However, the premise remains the same, where you will be earning medallions throughout the various activities available in the game. The more medallions you earn playing a particular Guardian class earns, the larger the total. You can earn higher-tier medallions for raids, dungeons, competition PvP events, or Seasonal Activities offered in Destiny 2.

A new way to earn medallions during Guardian Games 2022 will be Strike Scoring. Now, how you take out enemies matters, with players earning more points by eliminating foes by performing complicated maneuvers, such as taking out multiple enemies using Shatter. Additionally, when you play will matter, with two Guardian Game playlists available. There will be the Training and Competitive list. You will want to play the Training playlist on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. You’ll want to play on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for the Competitive list.

The changes allow players to optimize their playtime depending on their schedule. You’ll want to maximize your playtime with your preferred Fireteam players to make sure you’re getting the most out of each activity you’re playing and earning the most medallions for your Guardian’s team.