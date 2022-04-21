When does RGX 11Z Pro 2 bundle release in Valorant?

RGX 11Z Pro bundle was released in Valorant in October 2021, and it quickly attained massive hype among the fans, mainly due to its knife with an extendable blade. Recently, various leaks have suggested that Riot Games will soon release its second version, i.e., RGX 11Z Pro 2, and here’s when it will arrive in the game.

Valorant: RGX 11Z Pro 2 Skin Line Release Date

RGX 11Z Pro 2 bundle is expected to release on April 27 (UTC) after the Doodle Buds bundle leaves the store. This is the same day when the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is expected to arrive; however, Riot has not announced anything officially. The bundle will bring Phantom, Operator, and the widely popular Butterfly Knife melee; however, its price is not known yet.

New Bundle: RGX 11z Pro 2 | #VALORANT



In addition to this, player cards, sprays, and gun buddies will also be included in the RGX 11Z Pro 2 skin line. Players will be able to buy this complete bundle, but if they don’t want to spend too many Valorant Points, they can purchase skins for individual weapons. We should expect official details about the bundle soon, and we will update this guide as soon as we get our hands on more information.