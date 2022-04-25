The Overwatch 2 PvP beta will be available for a limited time. If you were accepted into the beta, you’ll have a chance to jump into it sometime on April 26. The exact time will vary. When you do get into the game, you’ll be able to check out the game well before it officially releases. When does the Overwatch 2 PvP beta end?

We can confirm that the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will end on May 17. This gives all players who entered the PvP beta nearly three weeks to play the game, checking out all of the changes going into the second game. These changes include updated hero abilities, Doomfist being a support role instead of a DPS, many of the maps have time of day changes, and a new engine for the game.

If you’re looking forward to trying the game out for yourself, the Overwatch 2 PvP beta is the best way to do this. However, the game will only be available for PC players. Blizzard is expected to hold future betas for the game before the official release, so you can expect to see additional PvP betas releasing in the future, along with PvE ones.

All players who jump into Overwatch 2ill need access to the original Overwatch game. The game will be offered a free trial during the beta period, so download the first game before trying to access Overwatch 2. None of your progress will carry over from the PvP beta to the live game.