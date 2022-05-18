When does the Starglitter shop reset in Genshin Impact

As far as live-service games go, Genshin Impact has a ton of resources and currencies. One of those currencies is Starglitter. Alongside its companion Stardust, these are two currencies that are obtained by spending another currency, which is Fate. Starglitter can be used to buy items from a shop; however, this shop has a limited amount of some items and other items rotate on a regular basis. As update 2.7 continues to approach and players prepare to roll for the new five-star Yelen (and probably get their hearts broken), players are going to have a ton of extra Starglitter and Stardust on their hands. Here is when the Starglitter shop resets in Genshin Impact.

The Starglitter shop resets on the first of the month

The Starglitter and Stardust exchange both reset on the first of the month every month. If you are unsure how long until that happens, there is a countdown timer in the top left corner of the shop menu. That means if you exhaust the inventory of certain items, like ascension materials or Fate, you’ll have to wait for the countdown to be up. That monthly reset is also when certain items, like the four-star character in the Starglitter exchange, rotate as well. That means if the 4-star character you want isn’t currently available, you have another shot next month.

If you’re new to Genshin Impact or aren’t quite sure how you obtain Starglitter and Stardust, the system is very simple. Every time you roll for a wish (either character banners or weapons banners) you receive some of the currency. A set amount of Stardust is given per wish, but Starglitter is only given when you receive a duplicate character that you already have. Because of that system, you likely have far more Stardust than Starglitter, but the items in the Starglitter exchange are of a higher rarity.