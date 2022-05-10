When does the Water Festival 2022 event start in Pokémon Go?

The Water Festival 2022 event in Pokémon Go is highly anticipated by many players. Not only will Lapras wearing a scarf, be making its debut, but Dewpider, the long-awaited Bug and Water-type Pokémon will be available. Dewpider evolves into Araquanid, and it has the potential to upset many of the upcoming Great and Ultra Leagues. In this guide, we will cover when the Water Festival 2022 event starts in Pokémon Go and everything you need to know to prepare for the event.

Water Festival 2022 start date

Pokémon Go’s Water Festival 2022 will begin on May 12 at 10 AM in your local time zone. Before the event drops, you can already battle many raid-based Pokémon appearing in the event, such as Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo, Alolan Raichu, and Tapu Fini. However, Lapras wearing a scarf and Dewpider will only start spawning on May 12.

When May 12 arrives, you can expect to find Dewpider available in the wild and as Field Research rewards. Lapras wearing a scarf has a chance to appear as a Field Research task reward, but you’ll have a better chance of finding it in three-star raids. We recommend saving a Raid Pass for this encounter if you have your eyes on catching this Pokémon. Alongside these Pokémon, you can find Magikarp, Carvanha, Wailmer, Luvdisc, Binacle, Staryu, Marill, Tympole, and several other Water-type Pokémon appearing in the wild as Field Research task rewards and raids.

There will be a Timed Research event for the Water Festival 2022 event available to everyone when it begins in your local area. On May 11 at 1 PM PT, there will be a Global Challenge for the Water Festival where all trainers will have to try and catch 600,000,000 Water-type Pokémon before May 21. If this goal happens, everyone will receive twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon for the remaining time. Everyone can begin working on this before the event starts.

The Water Festival 2022 will conclude on May 20 at 8 PM in your local time zone.