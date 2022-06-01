When is Arataki Itto’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Every character in Genshin Impact has a special birthday that’s celebrated in-game, allowing players to participate in the festivities for their favorite characters. When a birthday comes around in the game, each character writes the player a meaningful birthday letter and drops off a bunch of gifts for the player to use in-game, typically some ascension materials and food items. It’s a fun way to celebrate a year that’s passed by for all your favorite characters. But when was gang leader Arataki Itto born?

Arataki Itto’s birthday

Arataki Itto’s birthday is on June 1, and like all the other characters in the game, you’ll be greeted with a birthday letter and some of his trademark items on this date. To celebrate Arataki Itto’s birthday, you will receive 10 Lavender Melon and 1 Way of the Strong. Lavender Melons are important food items found in the overworld used to create different recipes, such as Konda Cuisine and Sakura Tempura. Meanwhile, the Way of the Strong is a food item that revives a character and restores 15% of max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Arataki Itto’s birthday letter

Hahahahahahahaha! Thank goodness I came up with a brilliant idea this year and found this secluded island where I stayed for a couple of days to stay away from the crowds. And guess what? This year, I’m not spending my birthday in prison! Hahaha!

On the other hand, spending days arm wrestling against Pale Red Crabs with a branch brought no joy… But now, the time’s finally come. We celebrate, big time!

Yes, yes, location first. How about the rooftop of Tenshukaku, yeah? The place’s high up with spectacular views and looks majestic. I would look great there. A real man like myself should have his birthday celebrated on top of Tenshukaku!

What about the celebration then? If it’s not super-duper mega ultra awesome, it has to at least be mega ultra awesome!

Fireworks? Nah, too much hassle. Beetle fights or card games? I’d win for sure… but I don’t want anyone to lose today!

Hmm… How about… roasting Lavender Melons? All good vibes and little could go wrong. But, it still needs to be grand! So we are going to roast… ten! Yep, you heard me right!

I, Arataki “Live Long and Prosper” Itto will live as long as Mt. Yougou, hahaha!