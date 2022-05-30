When is ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur map releasing? Answered

ARK: Survival Evolved may have put an end to its single-player story maps with the release of Genesis 2, but the community has certainly not given up on the dinosaur themed survival game. With the community of Ark being fully dedicated to the creation and development of various mods for the game, several different creators have tried their hands at new maps for players to enjoy.

The release of Lost Island on December 14 2021 was one example of a fan made map that was adopted by the Ark Devs and turned into official content for the game. The massive map, which features a huge variety of biomes, amazing caves, and some interesting new dinosaurs was just one of many maps that the community have had made by fans for the fans.

Ark’s newest fan-made map Fjordur is a very different theme to that of Lost Island. With most of the map featuring snowy tundra, alpine biomes, and stunning waterfalls, players can expect something along the lines of the infamous Scorched Earth map. Like the desert map, Fjordur seems to focus on doing one theme and doing it as well as it can, it will also be adding some new dinosaurs for players to enjoy. The Nordic themed map has confirmed that the Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus are ready for release and each have their own unique abilities and skills to add to the large cast of creatures in Ark.

Release date for Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur

The official release date for the Fjordur map has been set at June 12. The map will be releasing on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Playstation, and Stadia platforms, but there is no release for the Switch at this point. The expansion will also be launched for free, meaning that there is no need to first purchase the map and players can just add the DLC to their game if playing on Steam, much like how they added the Lost Island map.