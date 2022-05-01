When is Diluc’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Diluc celebrates his birthday on April 30, and the birthday mail contains a written letter by Diluc and some other special rewards. You’ll get 10 Valberries and 1 “Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt.”

Valberries are items you can find in the overworld that are used to ascend certain characters. The “Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt” is a food item that increases all party members’ Crit Rate by 20% and Crit DMG by 20% for 300 seconds.

Diluc’s Birthday Letter

If this opportunity hadn’t come, I’m afraid I wouldn’t have even thought of it.

The Valberries are at their best right now, crisp, plump, and sweet to the taste.

Unfortunately, they only grow in the humid and windy areas of the mountains and are difficult to cultivate.

There’s only so many that grow naturally that they can’t be used feasible in the wine industry.

But I digress, I have already taken care of everything without any issues. How are you doing?

If you have time, let’s have dinner tonight.

I’d like to make a drink from the Valberries I’ve freshly picked and share it with you. No expense should be spared on occasions like these.

As for matters that I am unable to say in this letter, I will tell you personally when we meet.