When is Fischl’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Every character in Genshin Impact has a special birthday that’s celebrated in-game, allowing players to participate in the festivities for their favorite characters. When a birthday comes around in the game, each character writes the player a meaningful birthday letter and drops off a bunch of gifts for the player to use in-game, typically some ascension materials and food items. It’s a fun way to celebrate a year that’s passed by for all your favorite characters.

Fischl’s birthday is on May 27, and like all the other characters in the game, you’ll be greeted with a birthday letter and some of her trademark items on this date. To celebrate Fischl’s birthday, you will receive 10 Sakura Blooms and 1 Die Heilige Sinfonie. Sakura Blooms are important items found on the overworld used to ascend characters, such as Kamisato Ayato and Kamisato Ayaka. Meanwhile, the Die Heilige Sinfonie is a food item that increases all party members’ Physical DMG by 55% for 300s. (This effect only applies to your own characters in co-op mode.)

This is a rare food item and is one of the only ones that increase Physical DMG. It also accompanies Fischl’s Physical DMG build well. Here is Fischl’s birthday letter below:

Fischl’s birthday letter

On the day of a sacred star’s descent from the depths of the night sky into this realm, I, the Prinzessin der Verurteilung, have asked Oz to cross the ocean and bring me exotic treasure.

Forsooth! The reddish petals and the lingering fragrance, as if the twilight is nigh, revealing the last rays of doom in its fiery embers.

Such treasure must be rare to come by in the mundane world!

But I, the Prinzessin, have already seen the world and possess countless treasures. I will bestow upon you this rare flower. Please continue to hold my name in high esteem!