When is Gorou’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Every character in Genshin Impact has a special birthday that’s celebrated in-game, allowing players to feel the festivities for their favorite characters. When a birthday comes around in the game, each character writes the player a meaningful birthday letter and drops off a bunch of gifts for the player to use in-game. (Typically some ascension materials and food items.) It’s a fun way to celebrate a year that’s passed by for all your favorite characters.

Gorou’s birthday is on May 18, and like all the other characters in the game, you’ll be greeted with a birthday letter and some of his trademark items on this date. To celebrate Gorou’s birthday, you’ll receive 10 Sango Pearls and 1 Victorious Legend. Sango Pearls are commonly used ascension items that are used to ascend certain characters. Meanwhile, the Victorious Legend is a food item that restores 40% Max HP and an additional 2,350 to the selected character.

Note: You do not have to own the character Gorou to obtain the birthday letter. Even those who do not own the character will get the birthday letter, Sango Perals, and Victorious Legend.

Gorou’s birthday letter

Listen, my fondness for sweet foods somehow reached the ears of the soldiers at Watatsumi Island . As a result, they prepared a cake for me, saying, “Gorou, please take it.”

Conditions at Watatsumi Island are not that well, and I should exercise restraint as a general… But if I refuse this cake, I’m afraid I’ll disappoint them.

So I try to put myself in their shoes! If I receive a letter asking for help in a similar situation, how should I give advice?

“Share this cake with soldiers and friends, and when there is something good in the future, share it with others.”

Yep! That’s the way to go!

Let’s have the cake together!