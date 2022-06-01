When is Paimon’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Every character in Genshin Impact has a special birthday that’s celebrated in-game, allowing players to participate in the festivities for their favorite characters. When a birthday comes around in the game, each character writes the player a meaningful birthday letter and drops off a bunch of gifts for the player to use in-game, typically some ascension materials and food items. It’s a fun way to celebrate a year that’s passed by for all your favorite characters.

Paimon’s birthday is on June 1 and is one of the only non-playable characters to receive a birthday letter in-game. Like all the other characters in the game, you’ll be greeted with a birthday letter and some of her trademark items on this date. To celebrate Paimon’s birthday, you will receive 5 Sugar, 5 Flour, and 5 Sunsettia. Sugar, Flour, and Sunsettia are food items that are used for crafting recipes and cooking food. This matches Paimon’s tendency to seek out food in-game, and it makes sense that she gives you enough materials to cook her favorite recipe.

Here is Paimon’s birthday letter:

Paimon’s birthday letter

Yay, Paimon’s birthday is fiiiinally here! Paimon wants to make three wishes!

Paimon wishes that we can travel to more interesting places, taste MORE delicious food, make a lot of new friends, and leave our footprints in every nook and cranny of this world!

Paimon’s second wish…

Wh-What? Why are you looking at Paimon like that, Traveler? As long as it all fits in one sentence, that only counts as one single wish, right? It took Paimon a long time to figure this out!

F-Fine… Well, delicious food is a must! Fun places… It’s also a big yes from Paimon.

So this leaves Paimon with one last wish… Hmmm… Well, Paimon just wants the Traveler to be happy every day, hehe.

That way, all of Paimon’s wishes will come true! Paimon’s the smartest, hehe!



