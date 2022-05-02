When is the exact release time for Halo Infinite multiplayer Season 2?

The second season for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is right around the corner. In the new season, you’ll have the chance to earn multiple rewards through the battle pass, there are several changes on the way, and you can also look forward to some additional maps to test your skills against other players. When is the exact release time for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer Season 2?

The Halo Support team has already shared the exact time for the Season 2 release. You can expect it to be pushed to 10 AM PT on May 3. When the switch from Season 1 to Season 2 happens, you will be unable to play the game, and the Halo Infinite multiplayer servers will go down for a bit of time. However, the server won’t be down for long. You can expect roughly an hour of downtime, with the servers returning at 11 AM PT, which could change based on how much trouble the Halo Infinite team has with any unforeseen obstacles.

Ahead of Season 2's launch at 11am PT on May 3, online services for #HaloInfinite will undergo maintenance starting at 10am PT. These services will be available when the Season 2 update is installed. Stay tuned here as we'll announce when Season 2 is live on all platforms. (1/2) — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) April 27, 2022

Hopefully, everything goes smoothly, and all Halo Infinite players are jumping back into the game at 11 AM PT. If there are problems, the game could be down for another hour or even longer.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer Season 2 will be adding a massive Battle Pass for you to unlock as you work through the season. The game modes you can look forward to participating in include King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing, which is 343 Industries’ take on a Battle Royale game.