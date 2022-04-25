When is the May 2022 Community Day in Pokémon Go?

The Community Day event happens once a month in Pokémon Go, featuring a new Pokémon for you to catch and add to your collection. During the event, the featured Pokémon will appear during a specific event time, giving you the chance to add this Pokémon to your roster alongside learning an exclusive move. In this guide, we will cover when the May 2022 Community Day event is happening in Pokémon Go.

We can confirm the May 2022 Community Day event will be happening on May 21. When the event occurs, you’ll have the chance to catch the featured Pokémon, Alolan Geodude, from 11 AM to 2 PM in your time zone. For three hours, Alolan Geodude will be spawning worldwide, giving you plenty of time to catch the Rock and Electric-type Pokémon. Then, you can evolve it into an Alolan Golem if you catch enough of it. If you do that during the event or two hours after, Alolan Golem will learn the fast move rollout.

Rollout will be a brand new move to the Pokémon Go game. In its traditional format, rollout is a Rock-type move that slowly becomes more powerful each time used. It’s also an attack that if you taught it to Lickitung, it would evolve into Lickilicky.

Seeing rollout on Alolan Golem could be a solid combination, giving it the chance to become a worthwhile Pokémon in the battle league. Right now, it’s not too widely used, but with an updated moveset, we could see it crop up in unique Cups and competitions.