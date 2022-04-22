When is the next Valorant Night Market? Answered

The Night Market is a unique event that can happen in Valorant. When it kicks off, the Night Market gives you the chance to get skins outside of the traditional store bundles offered in the in-game store. You’ll have the opportunity to pick from six random weapon skins, all provided to you at a discount. You’ll have a limited time to buy them. However, the Night Market is also limited, and you might miss it. When is the next Valorant Night Market?

It’s important to note that the Night Market is a random event that drops at unique times. It’s difficult to predict when the next Valorant Night Market will happen precisely, but we can follow through with the previous events to figure out if we can see a pattern.

These are all of the dates for the previous Valorant Night Markets over the years.

December 10, 2020, to January 11, 2021

February 11, 2021, to February 23, 2021

April 8, 2021, to April 20, 2021

June 2, 2021, to June 15, 2021

July 28, 2021, to August 10, 2021

September 29, 2021, to October 12, 2021

December 9, 2021, to December 21, 2021

February 9, 2022, to February 2022

April 6, 2022, to April 19, 2022

The most recent Night Market occurred from April 6 to 19. Given the timeline we’ve laid out, the next Valorant Night Market is likely to happen at the start of summer, sometime in early-to-mid June. This would follow the pattern Riot Games has created, but we’re not precisely sure of this.