When is the next Valorant Night Market? Answered
Get some of the best deals on unique skins for a limited time.
The Night Market is a unique event that can happen in Valorant. When it kicks off, the Night Market gives you the chance to get skins outside of the traditional store bundles offered in the in-game store. You’ll have the opportunity to pick from six random weapon skins, all provided to you at a discount. You’ll have a limited time to buy them. However, the Night Market is also limited, and you might miss it. When is the next Valorant Night Market?
It’s important to note that the Night Market is a random event that drops at unique times. It’s difficult to predict when the next Valorant Night Market will happen precisely, but we can follow through with the previous events to figure out if we can see a pattern.
These are all of the dates for the previous Valorant Night Markets over the years.
- December 10, 2020, to January 11, 2021
- February 11, 2021, to February 23, 2021
- April 8, 2021, to April 20, 2021
- June 2, 2021, to June 15, 2021
- July 28, 2021, to August 10, 2021
- September 29, 2021, to October 12, 2021
- December 9, 2021, to December 21, 2021
- February 9, 2022, to February 2022
- April 6, 2022, to April 19, 2022
The most recent Night Market occurred from April 6 to 19. Given the timeline we’ve laid out, the next Valorant Night Market is likely to happen at the start of summer, sometime in early-to-mid June. This would follow the pattern Riot Games has created, but we’re not precisely sure of this.