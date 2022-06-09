When is the release date for Aliens: Dark Descent? Answered

The first big announcement of Summer Game Fest 2022 was Aliens: Dark Descent, which looks to follow a similar premise to other games based on the Alien film series. It stars a group of space marines who have to fight off a bunch of the series’ iconic Xenomorphs aboard an abandoned spaceship. However, it might be a while before you’re able to get your hands on the game.

Publisher Focus Entertainment announced that the game is set to launch sometime in 2023 for the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. No specific release date/window was provided, but we’ll update this article as more information comes out regarding the game’s release date.

Will you survive the Alien threat?



Drop into the gripping squad-based action of #AliensDarkDescent, fight to keep your team alive and contain the terrifying Xenomorph threat.



Coming in 2023 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC: https://t.co/5Tv7rD6N1m pic.twitter.com/30y7Bijyht — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) June 9, 2022

The game was announced with a cinematic trailer featuring a group of space marines going head-to-head with some aliens. The trailer wasn’t particularly gameplay-heavy, but the game’s website features some screenshots that seem to indicate the title will be a top-down, squad-based, strategic action game. The game will feature a class system, and you’ll not only fight against aliens, but also rogue agents from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, as well as some original creatures not previously seen in the Alien franchise.

Since the first film’s release in 1979, the Alien franchise has received a plethora of video game adaptations. Notable titles include Alien Resurrection, Alien: Isolation, and Alien: Fireteam Elite. Perhaps the most infamous Alien game is Alien: Colonial Marines, a first-person shooter released in 2013 that launched to an intensively negative reception following several troubled years in development.

Predator, a horror movie franchise that has frequently crossed over with the Alien series, has also received a handful of video game adaptions, including Alien vs. Predator and Predator: Hunting Grounds.