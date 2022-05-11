When is the release date for Another Crab’s Treasure?

Another Crab’s Treasure is the mash-up of hermit crabs and Elden Ring you never knew you wanted. The second game from Aggro Crab actually stars a crab (a major oversight in Going Under) and will release on Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam), and other unconfirmed consoles. Another Crab’s Treasure doesn’t have a firm release date, but we do have a release window for when the game should launch.

When is the Another Crab’s Treasure release date?

The Another Crab’s Treasure release date is 2023. Unfortunately, Aggro Crab has provided us with a vague 2023 release window. Hopefully, it’s released earlier in the year than later. It’s unclear exactly when the game will release in 2023 on Switch and PC, but it is available to wishlist on both platforms. You can watch the announcement trailer below to see the game in action:

Revealed during the May 11 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Another Crab’s Treasure is a “shells-like” action game that moves the tricky combat and exploration of FromSoftware’s beloved Souls series underwater. Aggro Crab assures us that it will be approachable, though, and should be fun for soulslike newbies and hardcore fans. In the game, you play as Kril, a hermit crab, who embarks on a quest to unearth the treasure needed to buy back his repossessed shell.

You’ll fight giant enemy crabs and other underwater critters in this journey, picking up the trash found around you to wear as a makeshift shell. Kril will pick up fighting techniques from defeated enemies, such as the mighty punch of a Mantis Shrimp and being able to “ensnare” enemies “with the horrifying Bobbit Worm,” and more. Remember to pick up that trash and wear it as a shell. There are over 50 shells to find and equip in the game, each one supplying you with an added shield against incoming attacks.

We’ll update this guide when we learn more about the release date for Another Crab’s Treasure.