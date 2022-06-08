When is the release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 won’t only bring a brand new mainline game for players to work through, but it also includes Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The popular free-to-play battle royale game will receive a massive update and a new map for players to explore when this releases. When is the release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 release date

At this time, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 does not have an immediate release date, but we do have a release window. The developers have confirmed that the Warzone 2.0 update will be available later this year, likely after Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, we do not have an exact release date available, and we will be updating this guide when we have further information.

Warzone 2 will launch with the same updated technology releasing in Modern Warfare 2, adding more gameplay features. In addition, Warzone 2 will also feature all updated content systems coming to Modern Warfare 2, further connecting these two releases. Infinity Ward is working on the project, and Raven Software is assisting it.

The overall rollout of this new game almost seems to match the release of Warzone’s Pacific map, Caldera. However, with Warzone 2.0 releasing before the end of the year, we imagine it should be available before the holiday season, likely in mid to late November. There was a lot of negative feedback regarding Warzone’s direction following the release of the Pacific map, and the 2.0 content update could be a good way to try and get the game back on track for fans.