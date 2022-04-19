When is the release date for Crossfire: Legion?

Crossfire: Legion will be heading to PC players very soon as an Early Access title. The lightning-fast RTS based on the popular FPS has plenty of potential with its menagerie of online modes. Here’s when you can check it out.

Crossfire: Legion will be available on Steam as an Early Access title on May 24. With this build, you’ll be able to play the first act of the campaign by yourself or through co-op in the Operations mode. It will take around two and a half hours to complete Act 1. Additional acts will release up to Q4 2022.

You will also have two different multiplayer modes. There will also be a multiplayer leaderboard as publisher Prime Matter says in a press release, you “slug it out for the top.” There will be 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 options for Crossfire: Legion’s multiplayer mode.

At launch, there will be three different factions you can play as: the Black List, Global Risk, and New Horizon. Each faction will have one Act each in the campaign. You’ll be able to customize your own army as you plan out your attack on the battlefield with different troops, infantry, vehicles and air units. You’ll also need to pick the right commander as each one has a unique ability they can add to the war.