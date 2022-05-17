When is the release date for Dead by Daylight: Project W?

Dead by Daylight continues to expand with more Survivors and Killers arriving into the game through multiple updates. During the Dead by Daylight Sixth Anniversary live stream, the team talked about Dead by Daylight: Project W, a collaboration with the Resident Evil team, similar to when Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy arrived as Survivors of Dead by Daylight. When can we expect to see the Dead by Daylight: Project W release?

Release Date for Dead by Daylight: Project W

So far, following the official announcement from the Dead by Daylight team, there has been no official release date for Project W. We’re merely left to speculate what the project could be and when we can next expect it to arrive. Following the Sixth Anniversary stream, the latest chapter has launched, and players can pick it up to try The Dredge killer or play as Haddie Kaur, the newest Survivor to join.

We can likely expect to see Project W release sometime closer to fall. We imagine the Resident Evil team wants to lean into the horror as much as possible with this project, and fall, closer to Halloween, will be the best time to optimize on this. We’ll be learning more official details from the Dead by Daylight team as we go into the rest of the year. No timeline is available for now, and we’ll be updating this article as we learn further details about the exact nature surrounding Project W and when you can jump into it in Dead by Daylight.

Many fans hope the W stands for Wesker, one of the primary antagonists from the Resident Evil franchise. The character is also a fan favorite, which would be exciting for the Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil fans. If Wesker is added to Dead by Daylight, we’d like to see him in the Killer role.