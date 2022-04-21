When is the release date for F1 22?

Spring is here, and so is the 2022 Formula 1 (F1) season. The F1 season is in full swing, and this year will bring new twists and new tracks. Plus, we’ll also get a chance to see if Max Verstappen can continue to roll on or if Lewis Hamilton can reclaim the top spot in Formula 1. F1 22, the official video game of the Formula 1 championship, has been officially revealed by EA Sports. But when will the Codemasters-developed franchise’s latest game be released to fans worldwide? Here’s what we know so far.

On April 21, EA and Codemasters officially confirmed the release date for F1 22. F1 22 will be released on July 1, which is on par with past releases of the franchise. Two years ago, F1 2020 went live on consoles worldwide on July 9. And last year, F1 2021 launched on July 16.

F1 22 will see the release of several new features, including the addition of the brand new Miami Grand Prix racing track. Additionally, F1 Life will include a customizable hub, where users can show off in-game items and cars earned from playing in the game. And users who pre-order and purchase the Champions Edition version of F1 22 will receive three days of early access, prior to the July 1 release date.