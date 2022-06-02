Further details for Final Fantasy XVI have arrived following the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play event. We received a brief glimpse of the upcoming gameplay, threads of the upcoming plot, and an official window for the release date. When is the release date for Final Fantasy XVI?

Final Fantasy XVI release date

Although we do not have a strict timetable, we can expect Final Fantasy XVI to release sometime in the summer of 2023. We don’t know if it will release sometime closer to the middle of the end. To narrow it down, we’re predicting Final Fantasy XVI will release between July to September 2023, right before fall hits.

Before the release window was announced, we see Final Fantasy XVI gameplay, highlighting the quick action we’ve seen in Final Fantasy XV and the Final Fantasy VII Remake titles. Along with the fast gameplay, we have a full display of multiple summons you can expect to use throughout the game. These included Phoenix, Titan, Garuda, Ramuh, Shiva, Odin, Bahamut, and Ifrit. However, these are likely only a handful you can unlock, with several more available as you progress through the game.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more information regarding Final Fantasy XVI leading up to this reveal. Although we still have questions regarding the larger story in the game, the release date gives us a good idea of when we expect further information.

Thus far, we know the world we’re going to be in is called Valisthea, a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals. These large crystallized mountains tower over nearly everything, blessing the land with aether with six major factions ruling in these regions: The Grand Duchy of Rosaria, The Holy Empire of Sanbreque, the Kingdom of Waloed, the Dhalmekian Republic, the Iron Kingdom, and The Crystalline Dominion. There is an uneasy peace between these factions, but another war is about to befall Valisthea and its citizens.

We’ll be updating this guide when we learn more details and have a more accurate release date.