When is the release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach: Ruin? Answered

A new teaser image has been released for Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach. The teaser is a foreboding image of a small girl standing in front of several destroyed animatronics of Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. Monitors are hanging above, showing Gregory running in the Mega Pizzaplex. The image is for the upcoming Ruin DLC expansion for Security Breach and includes a release window.

When is the release date for Security Breach Ruin?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The teaser image for Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach: Ruin does not give a specific release date, but 2023 is at the bottom of the image. The game was initially released in December 2021, meaning the DLC wouldn’t arrive until almost two years after the game’s full release.

The teaser doesn’t go into detail about what will entail within Ruin, but Steel Wool Studios hints on Twitter that the DLC will feature returning guests. Gregory, the main protagonist of the main game, is shown in the teaser, suggesting he will return for the DLC. But there’s an unknown little girl in the teaser as well, possibly a new major character being introduced in the franchise. However, given how wild the franchise can be with plenty of twists and turns, the girl in the teaser can be more than she seems.

Returning guests will be granted free admission to the Pizzaplex… pic.twitter.com/AgA1a5aT0j — Steel Wool Studios (@SteelWoolStudio) May 30, 2022

Security Breach is the ninth entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s horror franchise. The original game in the series was released back in 2014 and was developed solely by Scott Cawthon. The first game features a security guard stuck in a stationary position with a monitoring room in a Pizzaria. It’s up to the player to prevent the creepy animatronics from entering the room. The game proved to be popular among YouTubers, quickly developing a following. The game was praised for its simple, yet creative gameplay.

The sequels further expanded on what was established in the first game, with Security Breach having a fully immersed pizzeria for players to explore. Security Breach was criticized at launch for having numerous glitches, but a lot of the bugs have since been patched.