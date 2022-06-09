When is the release date for Goat Simulator 3? Answered

Goat Simulator 3, a much-beloved spoof game to the open-world genre, was revealed during the Summer Games Fest. Unfortunately, for some, it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

When can you play Goat Simulator 3?

Goat Simulator 3 will be released for PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 sometime this fall. No specific release date was given for Goat Simulator 3 yet. You can now wishlist the game on the Epic Games Store.

From the trailer, we know that there will four-player co-op within the manic world of Goat Simulator 3. It was pretty on-brand for the franchise as it made fun of the concept of revealing a long-awaited game. The trailer spoofed the Dead Island 2 trailer, which had a man running on a boardwalk. Instead of zombies, however, the goats caused chaos in the beach city. It will likely be a biome that will be showcased within the game. We’re expecting to knock away ice cream from a poor kid.

The developer of the game, Coffee Stain North, describes Goat Simulator 3 as the “biggest waste of your time since Goat Simulator” and while they may be right, the comedy may shine through.

You’ll be able to dress your goat with toilet rolls and tea trays and you can place a jetpack on the goat’s back for utter chaos. There will also be “events, NPCs to mess with, physics, status effects, collectibles, easter eggs, lies, betrayal, and heartbreak in the game,” according to the Epic Games Store listing. You can also play as a goldfish, and there will be “lots of mini-games.”

Goat Simulator 3 sounds just as, if not more, strange than the original. You’ll be able to get your hands on it (and many YouTubers most likely) sometime this fall.