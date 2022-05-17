When is the release date for Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim?

Dead by Daylight is well-known for being one of the most successful and popular horror games since its release. The constant pressure on the Survivors to repair generators and escape the fearsome Killer has proven to be arguably the best asymmetrical multiplayer experience available. That being said, a funny, unexpected spin-off dating simulator is the perfect announcement that will get people excited to date some monstrous beings. When can you expect to play Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim?

Coming off of the back of the Dead By Daylight anniversary stream, we know that Hooked On You is coming sometime this summer, but we do not have an exact date for it. The announcement trailer, which you can see below, showed off the warm and colorful vibes the game will have and that it will be coming within the next few months on Steam, but no other platforms or firm release date has been announced yet. Speaking speculatively, we would expect it to come out probably in August, with the game being announced in May.

We will update this article when we have a firm release date for Hooked On You, but in the meantime, we recommend checking out the new anniversary content for the original Dead by Daylight, including the new Killer The Dredge and a big influx of new content with the Roots of Dread chapter.