When is the release date for Horizon: Call of the Mountain? Answered

One of the biggest announcements for the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play was a pair of announcements around one of their flagship franchises, Horizon. Along with a big update for Horizon Forbidden West, they also gave a release date for Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a spin-off game for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 console.

When is the release date for Horizon: Call of the Mountain?

Horizon: Call of the Mountain was originally announced back in January. Currently the newest game in the Horizon series doesn’t have a confirmed release date. Considering that the PlayStation VR2 won’t be released until Fall 2022, it is likely that Horizon: Call of the Mountain won’t be released until late 2022 or potentially early 2023. However, any proposed release date is, at this point, pure speculation.

While the most recent trailer doesn’t offer up a release date, it does offer up some impressive visuals, including some combat and exploration mechanics for the game. Over on the PlayStation Blog, there are some story details available as well. Players will step into the role of Ryas, a former warrior with the Shadow Carja who seeks redemption by looking into a new threat to the Sundome. Sony also confirmed that the game would feature a cameo from Aloy herself, something that should bring joy to existing fans of the series.

Alongside the main gameplay of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, players will get to enjoy a River Ride feature in the game. This will allow them to take a journey down a calm, relaxing river, periodically interrupted by the deadly machines that occupy the post-apocalyptic world.

In addition to giving us more details on Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Guerrilla has also rolled out an update for Horizon Forbidden West, which included several Quality of Life updates and a New Game+ mode. Check out our guide on this update here.