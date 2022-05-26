When is the release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R?

Bandai Namco previously announced JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R during PlayStation’s March State of Play event. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like fans of the series will have to wait too long to play it. Additionally, an early access demo will release for both PlayStation 4 and 5 ahead of the game’s full launch.

The publisher has confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R will launch on September 2. As part of the announcement, the publisher also showed off the game’s deluxe edition, which appears to include a season pass featuring four additional fighters. A collector’s edition was also shown off, the highlight of which is a roughly 10-inch-tall statue of Jolyne Cujoh — the protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s sixth story arc, Stone Ocean.

All-Star Battle R is an enhanced version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle, which was previously released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The game is a 2.5D fighter that features a large cast comprised of characters from the JoJo series’ many arcs. It is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it arrives this fall.

The original version featured 41 characters, but All-Star Battle R will have 50, according to its announcement trailer. Several of the franchise’s protagonists, including Jonathan Joestar, Joseph Joestar, Jolyne Cujoh, and Jotaro Kujo, were among the large sample of characters featured in the trailer. Some of the newer faces include characters like Prosciutto and Trish Una, both of whom were first introduced in Vento Aureo/Golden Wind — the fifth story arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

There have been several video games based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that have been released for myriad systems since the series debuted in 1987. Additionally, characters from the franchise were previously featured in crossover fighting games, such as J-Stars Victory VS and Jump Force.