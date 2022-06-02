When is the release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC?

During PlayStation’s June State of Play, Insomniac announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered would be heading to PC in August. However, in a blog post published after the event, the developer revealed that the original game’s follow-up, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, would also soon be swinging onto PC. Here’s what we know about the game’s release date.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release date

At the time of writing, the PC port of Miles Morales doesn’t have a concrete release date, but it is set to launch later this fall, according to Insomniac. We’ll update this article as Insomniac releases more information about Miles Morales’ PC release date.

“For now, we can reveal that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12, 2022 while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC in Fall 2022,” the developer said.

Both Spider-Man and Miles Morales will be optimized for PC by Nixxes Software. Nixxes was acquired by PlayStation in 2021, and the company has a history of optimizing other high-profile console games — such as Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — for PC.

When Spider-Man drops on PC, it will hit both the Epic Games Store and Steam, similar to other PlayStation titles that have made their way to PC. Therefore, it seems likely that Miles Morales will be available on both PC platforms as well. If you’re playing on a powerful rig, you can likely expect both faster loading times and higher-fidelity graphics than would be possible on a PlayStation 4 or 5.