When is the release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC?

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a PlayStation exclusive since it initially launched in 2018. Now, you’ll have the chance to jump into the iconic Spider-Man suit on PC in the Remastered version of the game. Here’s what you need to know about when the release date is for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC release date

You’ll have the chance to become Spider-Man on August 12, 2022. This will be the Remastered version of the game, which comes with a higher-quality degree of graphics. In addition, you’ll have the chance to purchase it from Steam, similar to previous PlayStation games that were exclusives and later arrived on PC, such as God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn. Expect to experience decreased loading times, with the ability to fast-travel around the city in seconds.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter Parker has fought crime for well over eight years. He’s dealt with a handful of supervillains and has the chance to take down the criminal mastermind, the Kingpin. However, after defeating Kingpin, a power vacuum occurs, giving rise to those who want to take the city for themselves. Peter will have to defend the city from these supervillains and deal with the day-to-day crimes of street gangs attempting to cause trouble.

Previous PlayStation exclusive games had renewed success by being released on PC years later. God of War, for example, saw multiple players returning to it, jumping at the chance to replay it before the release of God of War: Ragnarok. We imagine Marvel’s Spider-Man will have the same reaction, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available sometime in the fall 2022.