When is the release date for Matchpoint – Tennis Championships?

In 2022, a new tennis video game will hit old and current-gen consoles, and it’s called Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. The game will be developed by Torus Games and features a career mode, the ability to customize created avatars, and online crossplay. Additionally, 16 professional tennis players, including Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, will be a part of the new game and have their names and likeness added to Matchpoint – Tennis Championships.

But when will Matchpoint – Tennis Championships be released? Let’s take a look at the info we have so far.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships publisher Kalypso Media has stated that the title will be released on July 7 for all available platforms. This includes Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Kalypso Media announced in late April 2022 that it had reached a deal with Microsoft to release the new game on day one for the digital libraries, immediately making it available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X Game Pass subscribers when it releases on that date.

In addition to the Xbox family of platforms and PC, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships will also be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch this coming July.